'Bauna bhi hai...': Jasprit Bumrah body shames Temba Bavuma, video goes viral

Jasprit Bumrah was caught on stump mic body-shaming remarks against South African captain Temba Bavuma during first day of Kolkata Test between India and the Proteas.

The Indian pacer thought he had trapped the South African captain LBW in the 13th over. After an appeal was turned down, Jasprit Bumrah joked with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant about Bavuma being short, questioning whether a referral should be taken.

“Bauna bhi to hae ye (he is dwarf),” Bumrah was heard through the stump mic.

Bavuma scored only 3 runs off 11 balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, with Dhruv Jurel taking a catch at leg slip.

His wicket left South Africa struggling at 71 for 3 in the 16th over. After a long injury layoff, the skipper will now be under pressure to deliver a substantial innings in the second innings.

South Africa after winning the toss, chose to bat first which did not prove a right decision. Openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton started aggressively, adding 57 runs in the first 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah then turned the game around by removing Rickleton and Markram within quick succession.

The Proteas were bowled out for 159 runs in the 55th over of the match.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed 5 wickets after conceding 27 runs in his 14 overs.