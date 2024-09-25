Javeria Abbasi’s wedding pictures with daughter Anzela go viral!

Popular drama actor Javeria Abbasi, who recently announced her second marriage, unveiled heartwarming pictures with her only daughter Anzela, from the private affair.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, actor Javeria Abbasi shared some more inside pictures from her at-home Nikah ceremony, with only her near and dear ones in attendance.

“And so a fairytale begins with my loved ones,” she wrote in the caption of the 10-picture gallery.

The stunning glimpses captured the emotional moments of the ‘Babban Khalaa ki Betiyan’ actor with her family, including her daughter and siblings, as she started this new phase of life.

Her close friend and A-list actor Ushna Shah was also spotted at the close-knit ceremony.

The now-viral photos were liked by thousands of social users including the showbiz fraternity, while a number of them extended their heartfelt wishes to the celebrity.

It is to be noted here that Javeria Abbasi, who was previously married to fellow actor Shamoon Abbasi for 12 years and shared a daughter, Anzela, with him, announced her second engagement, with entrepreneur Adeel Haider, with a dreamy video of the Paris proposal, in May this year.

She dropped the first pictures from the intimate Nikah ceremony earlier this week.

Her daughter Anzela tied to knot to her beau, Tashfeen Ansari, in August last year.