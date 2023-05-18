Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ sets new record

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix film ‘The Mother‘ has set a new record for the OTT platform.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The streaming service’s Top 10 website reported that the film, which was released on May 12, was viewed for 83.71 million hours between May 8 and May 14.

The film bagged the streaming service’s biggest first weekend for 2023 by smashing the 65.92 million viewing hour record of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun‘.

The Netflix film has received mixed reviews from audiences. Here are some of them.

The Mother (2023)#TheMother #Netflix ⭐️⭐️⭐️ The Mother is a solid Netflix action film. Nothing original, but pleasurable viewing, with Lopez taking on a new genre. The screenplay could have done more, Fiennes is non-existent. Not terrible but not the mother of all films. pic.twitter.com/UIzHyKavUN — Film Review Guru (@FilmGuruReview1) May 18, 2023

The Mother: Jennifer Lopez film surpasses two major Netflix movies in surprising achievement https://t.co/OU2XwbULpY — NetFlix0fficial (@NetFlix0fficial) May 18, 2023

I watched, The Mother on Monday on my phone, it is an edge of seat film, JL is fantastic and completely convincing in her role, I am told she performed her own stunts, wow,shall now watch on my giant TV and sound and system. https://t.co/9o6C6aXT2M — Stephanie Olga …. (@lifeasnowtime) May 18, 2023

I watched, The Mother on Monday on my phone, it is an edge of seat film, JL is fantastic and completely convincing in her role, I am told she performed her own stunts, wow,shall now watch on my giant TV and sound and system. https://t.co/9o6C6aXT2M — Stephanie Olga …. (@lifeasnowtime) May 18, 2023

I just saw a movie on Netflix that sounded like it was written by ChatGPT, but it was written by 3 guys. And why 3 men would be hired to write a female-lead film called “The Mother” I don’t know. — Teeny Gozer 🇺🇸 (@Teenygozer) May 18, 2023

Finally saw #themother and indeed jlo is the mother… the only downside to the film is that Gael Garcia Bernal lasted on screen for what seemed to be like a second 😩 — isa (@shesforgetful) May 18, 2023



For the unversed, ‘The Mother‘ tells the story of an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter – whom she left abandoned earlier in life – while escaping from dangerous assailants.

Related – ‘The Mother‘ review in Urdu

Jennifer Lopez plays The Mother while Lucy Paez essays her daughter Zoe. The cast also includes Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia and Yvonne Senat Jones.

Related – Jennifer Lopez speaks up about Netflix film ‘The Mother‘

Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig have written the screenplay.

Misha Green has also produced the film alongside Marc Evans, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Roy Lee, Benny Medina and Miri Yoon are the producers.