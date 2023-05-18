Thursday, May 18, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ sets new record

test

Hollywood actor Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix film ‘The Mother‘ has set a new record for the OTT platform. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The streaming service’s Top 10 website reported that the film, which was released on May 12, was viewed for 83.71 million hours between May 8 and May 14. 

The film bagged the streaming service’s biggest first weekend for 2023 by smashing the 65.92 million viewing hour record of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun‘.

The Netflix film has received mixed reviews from audiences. Here are some of them.


For the unversed, ‘The Mother‘ tells the story of an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter – whom she left abandoned earlier in life – while escaping from dangerous assailants.

Related – The Mother‘ review in Urdu

Jennifer Lopez plays The Mother while Lucy Paez essays her daughter Zoe. The cast also includes Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Jesse Garcia and Yvonne Senat Jones.

Related – Jennifer Lopez speaks up about Netflix film The Mother

Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig have written the screenplay. 

Misha Green has also produced the film alongside Marc Evans, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Roy Lee, Benny Medina and Miri Yoon are the producers.

 

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.