‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ trailer shows Keanu Reeves in beast mode

Lionsgate released the official trailer of Keanu Reeves’ upcoming action survival film “John Wick: Chapter 4” and it is going viral.

The trailer of “John Wick: Chapter 4” shows John Wick (Keanu Reeves) taking on his most lethal enemies while the bounty on him keeps increasing.

Win or lose. It’s his way out. ‘❤️’ this tweet for reminders about John Wick: Chapter 4 – only in theaters & IMAX March 24. pic.twitter.com/QtZwtQxbMb — John Wick (@JohnWickMovie) November 10, 2022

He takes the fight to the High Table global while searching for the most powerful and influential individuals in the underworld from across the world.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the cast also features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and others

Chad Stahelski has directed and produce the film. Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad are the writers.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is expected to release on March 23, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that its prequel “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” become the highest grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release.

The film grossed $181 million at the global box office, surpassing John Wick: Chapter 2‘s $171.5 million and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

