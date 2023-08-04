VIRAL: ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ reimagined in Hollywood

Bollywood’s cult hit ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ by Karan Johar has been reimagined with Hollywood A-listers in the viral video.

An Indian visual artist, who goes by the Instagram name ‘Shady Graphics AI’, has edited a clip of ‘K3G‘, replacing the Bollywood stars with the top actors of Hollywood and netizens can’t help but appreciate the perfect casting decisions.

In the viral ‘K3G’ video, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise replaced the romance king Shahrukh Khan as Rahul Raichand, while, the diva Jennifer Lopez took over as Anjali Sharma, originally essayed by Kajol.

Moreover, the ‘Knives Out’ actor Ana de Armas plays Poo aka Pooja Sharma (Kareena Kapoor) and Bradley Cooper takes the place of his Bollywood twin Hrithik Roshan as Rohan.

Lastly, veterans Harrison Ford and Meryl Streep replaced the real-life couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan as Yashvardhan and Nandini Raichand respectively.

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral across social media platforms and netizens cannot get enough of the hilarious switches, sharing their reactions in the comments section.

“There was no need to change Hritiks face to Bradley, they’re practically twins,” a social user wrote, while another added, “okay but why meryl streep is looking like jaya bachhan more than jaya bachhan herself.”

“Casting is really on point,” one more opined.

Someone even suggested an alternate title for the film: “Kabhi Mission Kabhi Impossible.”

As for ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001), the Dharma Productions’ family drama was written and directed by seasoned filmmaker Karan Johar. The most expensive Indian film of that time, ‘K3G’ was a major commercial success and received several accolades, including five Filmfare Awards.

Watch: Amar Khan recreates iconic K3G scene in new TikTok video