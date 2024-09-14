Watch: Kamala Harris’s speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke for around a half hour to a packed crowd at the McHale Athletic Center of Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Friday, where she was interrupted at least twice by pro-Palestinian protesters.

“You’re supporting a war criminal,” one protester shouted about two-thirds of the way into her speech.

A second appeared shortly after the first was ushered out, and shouted for several minutes until he also was removed, crying out “Free Palestine” as he was led past the press cordon.

In response, Kamala Harris said, “I respect your voice, but right now, I am speaking,” before moving on with the rest of her address over the interjector’s din.

Kamala Harris has been interrupted multiple times tonight by pro-Palestinian protesters at her rally here in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Harris said they are working around the clock for a hostage and ceasefire deal – and then she said “I am speaking.” pic.twitter.com/fWZuaCHjMA — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, at least 19 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip as first phase of polio vaccination concluded in the besieged territory. About 560,000 kids have been inoculated polio vaccine, Al Jazeera reported.

Turkey’s spy chief has met a delegation from the Palestinian fighter group Hamas in Ankara and discussed the negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza, state broadcaster TRT said on Friday.

Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency, had met the delegation from the Hamas political bureau leadership, TRT Haber said citing Turkish security sources, without saying who the members of the delegation were.

Turkey has denounced Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Gaza’s health workers said they faced down attacks and threats from Israeli forces during the first phase of the polio vaccination campaign that ended yesterday.

“We went throughout the dangers and the threats to help the children and to get our blessings from Allah Almighty,” one female health worker told Al Jazeera in North Gaza.