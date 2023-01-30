Wedding pictures, videos of ‘Kana Yaari’ singer Eva B go viral

Videos and pictures of female rapper Eva B’s wedding with musician Mudassar Qureshi are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The ‘Kana Yaari’ singer shared the videos and pictures of her wedding on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva B (@iamevaab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waqar Hussain (@waqar_makeup)

Moreover, the singer posted a picture of her hands in mehendi (henna).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva B (@iamevaab)

Hailing from a Baloch family, Eva B started her career in 2014 by collaborating with artists like Ali Gul Pir, Muhammad Baloch and Anas Baloch. Following the initial success, the ‘Gully Girl’ got her major breakthrough with season 14 of ‘Coke Studio‘ earlier this year.

The Balochi chartbuster, ‘Kana Yaari‘ by Eva B, Kaifi Khalil and Abdul Wahab Bugti was one of the top hits of the season.

As per the numbers by Spotify, Eva B currently has at least 400,000 listeners on the platform, while her breakthrough track, ‘Kana Yaari‘ has at least 10 million streams on the streamer.

She was featured on the digital billboard of the music streaming platform, Spotify. As an EQUAL Pakistan ambassador for the month of October, the ‘Kana Yaari’ singer appeared at the iconic Times Square of NYC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify Pakistan (@spotifypakistan)

“@IamEvaaB is kind of magical, as the first Baloch artist to be featured at Times Square,” announced Spotify on social media with a click of the milestone feature. “Dream comes true,” the rapper replied as she thanked Spotify Pakistan for the feat.

“I feel super excited and I’m happy to be a part of Spotify’s EQUAL program. I feel very proud. Initiatives like these aren’t just important but they are really required – they are the need of the hour,” she shared her excitement.

