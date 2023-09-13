CT scan reveals woman was carrying scissor in stomach

KARACHI: A unique medical case has been reported from Karachi, in which a CT scan report surprised doctors as a scissor was discovered in a woman’s abdomen, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, a CT scan report from a private radiology center in Karachi has revealed the presence of a scissor in the woman’s abdomen.

Sources revealed that several years ago, the woman had surgery on her abdomen during which the surgeon had left the scissor inside, after which the woman was undergoing treatment for abdominal swelling, but the issue remained unresolved.

Dr. Wahab, the Chief Radiologist at the private radiology center, stated, “When I saw the woman’s report, I was astonished to see scissor in her abdomen in the CT scan.”

He further mentioned that the affected woman and her family would be informed about her condition and a decision would be made regarding further treatment after providing the report.

Dr. Wahab clarified that a series of tests would be carried out to assess any potential impact of the scissors on other organs. Following the evaluation, the patient will proceed with the necessary treatment.