Karishma Kapoor wins social media with throwback picture

Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor’s throwback picture from the 90s is going viral on social media.

Karishma Kapoor shared the snap on her Instagram account. The viral picture showed her posing in a dashing black top.

In the caption, she asked people what was their 90s jam. Her throwback got millions of likes and countless heartwarming comments from the application’s users.

With more than seven million Instagram followers, the prolific actor treats her fans and admirers to pictures of herself, family moments and videos.

Karishma Kapoor shared the Kapoor family reunion pictures and it went viral on the social media application Instagram.

Moreover, the pictures of her in a green kurta spread like wildfire on the visual-sharing application.

Karishma Kapoor was one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood in the 90s, but after tying the knot with Sunjay Kapur, she gradually stepped aside from the screen job.

Her sister Kareena Kapoor took over the space left by Karishma. However, she made an emphatic return with ‘Mentalhood‘ and ‘Brown‘.

The project, in which she shared the screen with Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan, was selected for the Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

