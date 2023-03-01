WATCH: Kate Middleton races ahead of Prince William

Kate Middleton raced ahead of her husband, Prince of Wales, William at a spin class as the couple joined gym goers in South Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are visiting South Wales, joined the gymgoers recently at an endurance spin class at Aberavon leisure centre. The couple participated in a virtual race to cycle the farthest in Italian mountains in a span of 45 seconds.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video going viral across social media platforms sees the two entering the room when William apologised to the participants for ‘ruining’ their class.

He later pointed out her skirt and high-heeled boots to Kate, not being quite suitable for the activity, to which she replied, “Not sure I am dressed for this.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in a spin class today – Kate joking about having to do it in a skirt and heels.

But she still beat her husband in the 45-second race and was awarded a gold cup as winner of the Tour de Aberavon! pic.twitter.com/7luvgipK2Y — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 28, 2023

The race began and Kate Middleton managed to cycle farther than her husband, eventually beating Prince William into the race. She was awarded a mini gold cup as the winner of ‘Tour de Aberavon’ – the event part of the series during their visit to South Wales to mark St David’s Day.

King Charles, Prince William make first appearance since Harry’s memoir

The British Royals toured the centre’s sports hall and swimming pool as well, and even met the children from Tywyn primary school who were participating in indoor sports at the venue.

Comments