VIRAL: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s behaviour with fan in London

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became the talk of the town after a viral video showed them giving an intense look to a fan who was recording them during their stroll in London.

The video, uploaded to Reddit, shows the two hand-in-hand while wearing similar black attire during an outing. However, Katrina Kaif is seen pulling her husband Vicky Kaushal towards her after she saw the fan recording them.

Kaushal and Kaif are then seen giving an intense look to the fan as they stepped back looking visibly uncomfortable.

The video soon went viral on social media platforms as rumours had it that Kaif is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her husband and will give birth in London.

While the couple has not explicitly addressed the rumours, a source close to them confirmed to an Indian entertainment outlet that the two are indeed expecting their first child.

The source also mentioned that the Welcome actor will follow in the footsteps of her close friend and fellow actor Anushka Sharma, to deliver her baby in London.

Read more: Viral video: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child?

The couple is currently holidaying in London and celebrated the Uri actor’s 36th birthday in the city earlier this month.

It is pertinent to mention that the Tiger 3 actor has grown up in the UK and also owns a house in Hampstead, London.

After much discreet romance, Bollywood lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, in a hush-hush affair, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, India.