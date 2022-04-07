Thursday, April 7, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

VIRAL: Killer whale catches up with a speedboat, astonishes netizens

test

Most people will not be able to guess the speed Ocra whales can swim at. The killer whale swims at an astonishing speed of 56 km/h. 

A recent video shared over Twitter shows an Ocra aka killer whale swimming neck to neck with a speed boat, leaving the voyagers as well as netizens, astonished.

With a speed of 56 km/h the Ocra whale would be breathing down the neck of the fastest marine animal – the common dolphin- in an Olympic race.

The recent video of an orca went viral after catching up to a speed boat that appears to be zipping across the open ocean at full throttle.

The video is captioned ‘You can’t even get away from an Orca in a speed boat. You running for your life and Shamu doing flips in the water.’

Watch the viral video:

The video has gathered over 3 million until now. However, the 45-second clip has brought some interesting apprehensions about orcas to light as people seem terrified.

Also ReadDead whale washes ashore on Manora Island

One user said that “Like I always say… The ocean is more scary to me than space.”

Another Twitter user said that he would be in shambles on that boat, shamu got no chill.”

One more Twitter user said ‘Imagine you in your lil speed boat trying to enjoy the ocean and you get chased down by an underwater serial killer. Please id crap my pants so fast 😭.’

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.