Viral video: King Charles’ guard horse bites woman posing for photo

Renowned for their rigorous routine and strict discipline, the King’s guards are responsible for safeguarding various locations across the United Kingdom. These guards are often seen outside Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace, where they serve as a popular attraction for tourists.

Visitors from around the world frequently take photos with the guards. Some tourists place their hands on the guards, while others pose with their horses, which can sometimes aggravate both the guards and the animals.

Recently, a viral video captured a King’s Guard horse biting a tourist who touched it while posing for a photo. The incident occurred outside the Horse Guards Parade in Westminster, London.

In the video, a woman is seen placing her hand on the horse’s neck for a picture. Within seconds, the horse, seemingly irritated by the gesture, bites her. The woman stumbles backward and nearly falls, before a man steps in to assist her.

Following protocol, the Household Cavalry soldier remained silent throughout the incident. A nearby sign clearly warned, “Beware! Horses may bite or kick,” indicating that the woman ignored the caution.