Kinza Hashmi steals the show with latest post

Kinza Hashmi has proved herself one of the most promising celebrities in a short span and has devoted fans thanks to her diverse acting skills and modelling stint

The ‘Hook‘ star is a social media darling and has millions of Instagram followers. She uses the interactive platform to update admirers about her whereabouts through breathtaking visuals.

Recently, Kinza Hashmi became the talk of town by posting pictures of her at an art exhibition. The celebrity donned a black T-shirt with white trousers and sneakers at the venue. 

 

Kinza Hashmi’s pictures went viral and got over 67,690 likes from Instagrammers. They spoke highly of her dashing looks and pictures with heartwarming comments.

It is not the first time that the actress went viral on social media with her pictures. She dropped jaws with pictures of her in a stylish yellow kurta.  

 

Moreover, she shared life advices on the platform through her posts. The actress, sharing a picture of her in a purple kurta, advised people to be patient as they never know when and where good news would come.

 

On the acting front, Kinza Hashmi’s performance in the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Hook‘ earned her praise. She essayed Haya in the serial, which also starred Faysal Qureshi, Shahroz Sabzwari and Mirza Zain Baig.

The cast also featured Saima Noor, Mariam Ansari, Natasha Ali, Sohail Sameer, Waseem Abbas and Humaira Bano. 

Her hit projects also include ‘Gul-o-Gulzar‘ and ‘Azmaish.

