Kinza Hashmi creates buzz with latest pictures

Latest pictures of the prolific actor and model Kinza Hashmi are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Kinza Hashmi donned a green dress with a black overall in her latest pictures. The actor wrote that there were thoughts on her mind.

Thousands of Instagrammers have liked Kinza Hashmi’s viral pictures. They praised her looks and images with their comments.

Kinza Hashmi is one of the most followed celebrities on the interactive platform. Her social media posts are a hit every time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently winning hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook‘. She is joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The supporting cast of the play includes Saima Noor, Hina Dilpazeer, Mirza Zain Baig, Mariam Ansari, Natasha Ali, Sohail Sameer, Waseem Abbas, and Humaira Bano.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial ‘Hook’, written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar, airs prime time every Wednesday only on ARY Digital.

