Kinza Hashmi’s latest pictures, videos go viral

Actor Kinza Hashmi, who is stealing the show in the ARY Digital serial ‘Hook‘, shared pictures and videos of her London trip and they are going viral on social media.

Kinza Hashmi dazzled netizens with pictures of her in a lime-coloured dress on Instagram. She also donned a denim jacket as well.

In the caption, the actor wrote that she is living a “crazy beautiful life”.

Thousands of Instagrammers have liked Kinza Hashmi’s viral pictures. They praised her looks and images with their comments.

Earlier, the actor had shared glimpses of her London trip.

Kinza Hashmi is one of the most followed celebrities on the interactive platform. Her social media posts are a hit every time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is winning hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook‘. She is joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

Her work in ‘Azmaish‘ was praised by audiences and critics also.