Actor Kiran Haq’s new pictures go viral

Actor and model Kiran Haq shared her new pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures showed her in an elegant eastern outfit. The clicks got thousands of likes from the visual-sharing application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

The Naimat actor is one of the most popular Pakistan celebrities on social media application Instagram with millions of followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, family moments and professional endeavours.

Earlier, the celebrity posted pictures of her in a stylish western outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

Moreover, the pictures of her in a blue shalwar kurta were a hit as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

Kiran Haq has proved herself as a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry with her performances in superhit projects with Naimat being one of them.

Comments