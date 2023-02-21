Kiran Tabeir drops first family portraits with daughter

Actor Kiran Tabeir dropped the first portraits of her adorable family with her six-month-old daughter Izzah.

On Monday night, the ‘Meri Baji’ actor shared glimpses of a recent family shoot with her first child, baby girl Izzah, who turned six months old last week.

“This is what I live For,” Tabeir wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing social application, along with the hashtag ‘Kiran ki Izzah’. The adorable snaps see the actor and her husband twin in black, while the toddler looked cute in a light pink onesie.

The post was loved by her thousands of followers on the gram and received heartwarming comments for the family.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kiran Tabeir and her husband Ali Hamza Safdar became parents to their first child, daughter Izzah Malik in August last year. The actor announced the good news with an Instagram post, where she shared pictures of her and husband with their daughter and wrote, “Lucky are those whose first child is (a) daughter.”

She added, “And I’m blessed with one ♥️ ALHUMDULILAH After 12 years Finally ALLAH Bless US with his Rehmat 😇 we are Parents Now. It’s A Baby Girl. Meet Izzah Hamza Malik ♥️ 13.8.2022.”

