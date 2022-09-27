Komal Meer’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Komal Meer’s new pictures are going viral on social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral pictures showed Komal Meer wearing a black dress. Thousands of Instagram users liked the picture album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Meer (@komallmeer)

The Benaam star has over 500,000 Instagram followers. She takes to the picture and video-sharing social media application to share pictures and videos of herself and her professional endeavors.

The celebrity started her showbiz career with modelling and soon managed to make her way to acting jobs. She had admitted to have never thought of acting as a profession, adding she had not watched a lot of dramas before her debut.

The Benaam star also disclosed that her mother used to accompany her to sets and interviews in the initial days.

Related – Komal Meer talks about parents’ concerns regarding showbiz career

She was seen in superhit ARY Digital serial Benaam. The plot revolved around twin sisters Aiza and Aimal, who are orphans and living with their stepfather, despite having a real father, who left them before they were born.

Throughout life, they faced financial hardships and got ill treatment from other family members.

The cast included Anoushay Abbasi, Shazeal Shoukat, Waseem Abbas, Babar Ali, Nadia Hussain, Noor Hassan, Ghana Ali, Anam Tanveer and others.

Comments