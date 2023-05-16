Emaan Khan’s latest post is a winner

Actor Emaan Khan’s latest pictures are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The ‘Pinjra’ star shared her snaps on her account. She wore a black dress in the viral pictures.

Emaan Khan won hearts with her latest social media post. The click has more than 14,000 likes. Netizens praised her looks and picture with their heartwarming comments.

The actor has more than 350,000 Instagram followers. She treats her fans with pictures of herself, her family moments and professional endeavours.

The actor has proved her mettle in the acting industry in a short space of time. She has been praised for her performance in ‘Dard Ka Rishta‘, ‘Pakeeza Phuppo‘ and ‘Betiyaan‘.

The actor is currently winning hearts with her portrayal of Neha in the superhit serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’. She plays the daughter of protagonist Aliya’s (Sajal Aly) maid and becomes a model for Taniya’s (Qudsia Ali) project as she is fond of acting and modelling.

Moreover, her father is a drug addict who does not provide for the family.