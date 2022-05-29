LaalSinghChaddha: Aamir Khan-starrer’s trailer wins internet

The trailer for the upcoming Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was released and it is viral.

Laal Singh Chaddha – which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles – tells the story of a simple man and how his life turns around because of a miracle. The film will highlight love, warmth, and happiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The fans of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor rejoiced after watching the film’s first look.

The legend #AamirKhan is back and he is yet again gonna break Box office records and give a memorable performance like only he does n can!! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #LaalSinghChaddha @AKPPL_Official https://t.co/OEBymOG52j — ACE (@letztalk7) May 29, 2022

Lal Singh Chaddha trailer lookes aesthetic ❤️ — αpurvα🦋 (@theUnsungTweety) May 29, 2022

mera naam hai laal, laal singh chadda.#LaalSinghChaddha — uxirrr (@zerryyy_) May 29, 2022

This is another classic going to be for Amir khan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #LaalSinghChaddha — Yasir Hussain🇵🇰 (@MrYasirhussain) May 29, 2022

The film, which will release on August 11 this year, has a stellar cast. Aamir Khan stars as Laal Singh Chaddha while Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Manpreet Kaur (Chaddha).

Sanjay Dutt and Mona Singh will be seen in the project as well.

Related – Aamir Khan speaks up on his ‘decision to quit films’

The direction is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao along with Prasanth Kumar Chandran, Radhika Chaudhari, Sanjeevkumar Nair, Srinivas Rao, Navmeet Singh and Pawandeep Singh.

Comments