Laiba Khan amps up the travel style: See pics

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan amped up her travel style in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, actor Laiba Khan treated her 1.2 million followers with some recent pictures from the Jinnah International Airport, before she took off.

As seen in the three-photo gallery, captioned with the lyrics of the song ‘Roshni’ by Pakistani rapper Muhammad Ali Khan aka Jani, Khan opted for a comfy yet stylish look for the travel, featuring lilac pants and matching sling bag, which she paired with a crisp white shirt and shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the pictures with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

Hania Aamir stuns in ethnic attire: Watch reel