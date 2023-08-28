Laiba Khan’s latest post is a winner

Actress and model Laiba Khan, a social media darling, captivated netizens with her latest pictures on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

Laiba Khan posed for the pictures in an elegant black kurta. She wrote poetry lines as the caption.

“Tera Deewana Hoon….Yeh Poori Dunya Gawahi De (The world should testify that I am crazy about you),” the caption read.

The post won hearts. They praised it with heartwarming comments.

A user wrote, “Bhut piyari lag Rahi ha bilkul ik pari ki tarha (You are looking pretty like a fairy).” Another commented that she looked beaitiful in black.

A third asked, “Koi itna khoobsurat kese ho sakta h (How can anyone be so pretty).”

Laiba Khan has 1.2 million Instagram followers. She treats her admirers to visuals of her whereabouts and professional front.

Here are some of her captivating posts.

She has proved herself as one of the most promising celebrities with her impressive on-screen performances.

Laiba Khan made her debut in the superhit drama ‘Do Bol.’ Her performances in ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman,’ ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,’ ‘Angana,’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara.’

