Laiba Khan receives love on new pictures

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan received love from her followers on the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Friday, Khan posted her new pictures from a recent shoot on the feed, captioned with some Urdu lyrics and credits.

The three-picture gallery sees the fashionista in a flowy, blue-coloured, floral-printed dress, which she paired with simple slides and some pearl danglers. She sported minimal makeup and blow-dried hair in stunning clicks.

The Insta fam of Khan showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments for her on the now-viral pictures.

It should be mentioned here that the celebrity is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. She essayed the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia [Fatima Effendi] – in the play.