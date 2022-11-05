Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Leopard causes panic by attacking people, video goes viral

test

A horrific video seeing a leopard attacking people while chasing a dog in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Indian Forest Service officers Susanta Nanda and Saket Badola shared the video of the terrifying incident in Karnataka state’s city of Mysore. 

The video started with the big cat going after a dog. During the chase, it crashed into a motorcycle which caused a man and child to fall. They miraculously left unscathed.  

The video ended with the leopard chasing a man who attempted to stone it.

Susantha Nanda tweeted that leopard was tranquilised by forest department officials later.

“Disturbing visuals from Mysore. The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard,” he wrote. “Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the Forest Department officials. It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety.”

Related – Horrific video: Leopard attacks pet dog after jumping over gate

It is pertinent to mention that many leopards have caused panic in urban and rural aras of the country. The attacks have left people dead and gravely injured. 

A video seeing a policeman and forest department officials coming under a leopard attack in India is viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on Twitter by Panipat’s Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, showed the big cat attacking the officials as they try to control the situation in Behrampur village in Panipat district of Haryana state.

There were others who tried to help them. 

A report by a foreign news agency stated it took place when they were conducting an operation to catch the leopard, which was spotted by the villagers.

The officials managed to control the situation and tranquilised the animal. The wounded, identified as Jagjit Singh along with Virender Gahlyan and Ashok Khasa, were admitted to a hospital.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.