Leopard causes panic by attacking people, video goes viral

A horrific video seeing a leopard attacking people while chasing a dog in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Indian Forest Service officers Susanta Nanda and Saket Badola shared the video of the terrifying incident in Karnataka state’s city of Mysore.

The video started with the big cat going after a dog. During the chase, it crashed into a motorcycle which caused a man and child to fall. They miraculously left unscathed.

The video ended with the leopard chasing a man who attempted to stone it.

Disturbing visuals from Mysore.The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard.

Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials. It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety. pic.twitter.com/F4dXNsAYvT — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 4, 2022

Susantha Nanda tweeted that leopard was tranquilised by forest department officials later.

“Disturbing visuals from Mysore. The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard,” he wrote. “Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the Forest Department officials. It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety.”

It is pertinent to mention that many leopards have caused panic in urban and rural aras of the country. The attacks have left people dead and gravely injured.

A video seeing a policeman and forest department officials coming under a leopard attack in India is viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on Twitter by Panipat’s Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan, showed the big cat attacking the officials as they try to control the situation in Behrampur village in Panipat district of Haryana state.

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

There were others who tried to help them.

A report by a foreign news agency stated it took place when they were conducting an operation to catch the leopard, which was spotted by the villagers.

The officials managed to control the situation and tranquilised the animal. The wounded, identified as Jagjit Singh along with Virender Gahlyan and Ashok Khasa, were admitted to a hospital.

