Watch: Leopard enters TV serial set

A shocking incident was reported from India’s Mumbai city, where people working in Goregaon Film City panicked after a leopard along with its curb entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial.

A video clip shared by news agency Asian News International (ANI) got viral on the social media platform Twitter, in which the crew members can be seen running in panic after spotting the leopard on the set.

According to the president of All Indian Cine Workers Association – Suresh Shyamlal Gupta – this marks the third or fourth incident in the past 10 days.

He further alleges that the administration has taken no measures to prevent these incidents.

“More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost their life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this,” Gupta said.