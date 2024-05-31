Caught On Cam: Leopard enters residential area, scales 10ft wall to hunt chicken

Locals were shocked after a viral video showed a leopard jumping over a 10-feet wall and hunt a hen in a residential area.

The CCTV footage recorded in Coimbatore of India’s Tamil Nadu shows a chicken standing atop a wall of a house in the middle of the night.

It is then the video shows two torch-like lights approaching the wall which is revealed be to reflected by the eyes of a leopard.

The viral video shows the leopard stealthily approaching before pouncing on the chicken.

While the hunter missed the hen in the first attempt, it goes on to pursue it and is later seen walking out in the background with the chicken in its jaws.

The viral video of the predator sparked widespread concern among local residents and triggered the local forest officials to increase surveillance.

Later, a forest officer said the residential area was located a mere 15 metres away from the reserve forest and leopard movements were usual in the residential area.

“While the leopard jumped on the wall, the chicken landed on the ground. However, the leopard also jumped to the ground and hunted down the chicken,” he added.

Days earlier, a lioness entered a family’s garden and took their pet dog, a video of which went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi as the lioness jumped over the gate of the family’s garden and made off with the pet in her jaws in the middle of the night, a local media outlet reported.

The viral video, caught on CCTV camera, showed the lioness taking a leap onto the garden’s wall. She is then seen taking a look at the garden before jumping into it.