Viral: Leopard gets stuck on mango tree, rescued 8 hours later

A video of a leopard lounging on a branch of a mango tree has gone viral on social media. However, if you look closely, you will see that the leopard was actually stuck on the tree.

Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a leopard lounging on a branch of a mango tree. At first, it seems that the big cat went all the way up for some adventure but that’s not the case.

After a few seconds, it becomes evident that the big cat was stuck at the branch. In the short clip, a leopard can be seen stuck on a very high branch of a mango tree. Parveen Kaswan had shared the clip with a thread on how the wild cat was rescued.

“Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there [and] was surrounded by a sea of people. We had to rescue him,” he wrote while sharing the video on September 19.

In a follow-up tweet, Kaswan said: “There are SOPs [Standard operating procedures] but then every situation is unique and with different challenges. Every situation demands on-the-spot innovation from crowd control to rescue. And earlier experience helps. This one was convinced to get down after 7-8 hours of operation.”

He also mentioned that the incident took place two-three months back. The IFS officer shared a thread on the details of the same with pictures.

