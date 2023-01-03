Leopard injures people trying to catch it, video goes viral

A horrific video of a leopard attacking men trying to catch it is going viral on social media applications.

The viral video showed a crowd trying to capture the big cat in an urban area. The animal, looking for a way to escape, dashed and injured a few people as it tried to find a hiding spot.

The number of leopard attacks in urban areas has increased due to deforestation and their escaping from facilities.

Earlier, a horrific video of a leopard attacking people as it chased a dog went viral on the micro-blogging platforms Twitter.

The clip, shared by the Indian Forest Service officers Susanta Nanda and Saket Badola, began with the animal chasing the canine. During the pursuit, the cat crashed into a motorcycle which made a man and child fall.

Disturbing visuals from Mysore.The crowd is only adding to the already stressed leopard.

Latest, it has been safely tranquilised by the forest Department officials. It’s only mistake was that it was seen. After which the people became wild & the real wild struggled for safety. pic.twitter.com/F4dXNsAYvT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 4, 2022

The leopard was chasing a man who attempted to stone it.

Susantha Nanda tweeted that leopard was tranquilised by forest department officials later.

