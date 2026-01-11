LESCO Officer caught on camera harassing a woman consumer

The officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) sexually harassed a woman customer and made sexual demands in exchange for reducing her electricity bill.

The incident came to light in a sting operation conducted by a team of the ARY News Program Sar-e Aam.

ARY News reported that the power supply company LESCO officer, Tahir, allegedly told the woman that he would only adjust her electricity bill if she met his personal demands.

The woman, struggling with financial difficulties, contacted the Team Sar-Aam for help. During the sting operation, the officer’s wrongdoing was captured on camera, exposing his behavior publicly.

The victim woman stated that her electricity bill of Rs.18,000 was a significant burden on her family, as her husband’s monthly salary is only Rs.25,000.

She said she often cried during her interactions with the officer, who continued to pressure her for illicit relations.

The superintendent LESCO present during the operation also appeared embarrassed by the revelations.