Lift falls with patient inside, horrific video goes viral

Lifts make it easy for people to get to places on time. They are in residential, commercial centres and especially hospitals.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In hospitals, it is important to help staff reach on time to tend to patients because it is a case of life and death.

It makes it convenient for people but it does not mean it is danger free. People can find themselves in life-threatening predicaments because of malfunction or human error.

Moreover, people have physically attacked or gotten into animal attacks inside lifts.

We come across a heartwrenching video where lifts have collapsed with people inside, resulting in death and life-threatening injuries.

Related – Karachi food delivery boy dies after being trapped in elevator

Recently, a horrific video of a lift falling with a doctor and patient inside went viral on the social media application Twitter.

The horrific video from inside the lift showed the patient falling from the stretcher.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Damn this some greys anatomy type stuff pic.twitter.com/gINGsGTTOU — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 26, 2022

The horrific video has more than 10.8 million views.

According to Hesley Law Firm, people can suffer disfigurement, lacerations, spinal cord damage, and even traumatic brain injuries in elevator accidents.

Comments