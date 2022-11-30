Netflix releases ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 trailer

Hollywood actor Lily Collins shared the trailer of the Netflix show “Emily In Paris” Season 3 on the social media application Instagram.

The trailer showed the beloved Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) trying to change her personal and private life around for the good via choices.

Moreover, she released a poster on her Instagram page.

The second season’s finale showed Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) bidding farewell to Savoir/ Gilbert Group with some of her biggest clients for launching her own company.

She approached Emily to get on board with her but the latter does not give an immediate answer.

Apart from Lily Collins and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, the cast features Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie and others.

“Emily in Paris” Season 3 will be up for streaming from December 21. Moreover, the show has been renewed for season 4 as well.

It is pertinent to mention that “Emily in Paris”, created by Darren Star, premiered on Netflix in October 2020. It has had multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globe nominations since it first started streaming on the OTT platform.

