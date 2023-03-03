Lion attacks trainer during circus show, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of an angry lion attacking its trainer during a circus show is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Does it make me a bad person to wish the loin would have ate him? pic.twitter.com/nfG4vK7v39 — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 3, 2023

The viral video showed the wrangler inside a cage with four lions inside it. One of the big cats got angry and attacked the trainer.

The victim tried to save himself by using a prop as a shield. It made the lion angrier and the man came under attack again.

It is not the first time that zookeepers or trainers have been attacked by lions during live animal circus shows and zoo.

Earlier, a circus lioness suddenly attacked her trainer during a performance in front of the audience in Novosibirsk, Russia. The trainer, identified as Maxim Orlov, was performing in the Ural Travelling Circus when he was attacked by a lioness named Vega.

Although he and other circus staff were able to fend off the wild animal with metal poles, the attack caused injuries to the trainer who had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

It is pertinent to mention that animal shows are completely banned in many parts of the world due to them being ill-treated. There are cases of these creatures being kept as pets.

We forget that performing in shows are not in their nature and deserve to be in the wild.

Comments