WATCH: Little boy selling papad on India beach left man speechless with his words

A video of a man talking to a little boy selling papad on an Indian beach went viral, evoking strong feelings on the internet.

“YouNick Viral Trust” shared the little video on Instagram, and it has received almost 10 million views so far.

When the man asked how much each package of papad cost, the little boy selling papad, who is hardly 10 years old, said that it is Rs 30. Then, the man offered to buy a packet of papad for Rs 5 for his mother.

In the viral video, it can be seem that at the start, the boy hesitated in selling a packet for just Rs 5 but later agreed when the man said that he wants to buy it for his mother.

But to his amazement, the man gave the little papad-seller Rs 500.

In an act of extraordinary self-respect, the youngster responded, “Kaam karta hoon lekin bheekh nahi maangta (I work, but I don’t beg),” and declined to take the money.

The child eventually consented and received Rs 500 after some convincing.

After witnessing the man and boy’s relationship, the netizens were profoundly impacted and left their opinions in the post’s comments area.

A user wrote, “He is rich by heart”. Another one said, “Good heart bro God bless you.” The other Instagram user commented, “Honesty pays.” Another one posted, “Respect for boy.”