Viral: Locals rescue man and his bike swept away in rain

Heavy rains over the last few days have caused flooding and waterlogging in many parts of Hyderabad, India. Rain’s impact is visible in videos circulating on the internet.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city pic.twitter.com/kbTpef43jt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

A recent video shows a man and his bike swept away in a flooded street. The incident happened in Borabanda, Hyderabad, washing away several two-wheelers. The man in the video fell. However, some locals rescued them and pulled him to safety.

“A person in the Borabanda area along with his two-wheeler washed away, rescued by locals, as heavy rain lashes the city,” ANI wrote in their video.

People in the worst affected areas spent sleepless nights as water from overflowing drains and lakes entered their houses. The carnage resumed on Thursday with roads in some areas still staying underwater, cracking the vital connections. Commuters from northeastern parts of the metropolis were stuck as few Local Military Authorities (LMA) routes in Secunderabad remained inundated.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over parts of Tamilnadu and Telangana during the next 5 days and over Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days.

