VIRAL: LSG owner lashes out at KL Rahul after 10-wicket defeat

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjeev Goenka went viral after a video showed him lashing out at team captain KL Rahul following a humiliating defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.

A day earlier, SRH beat LSG by 10 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The defeat further made it difficult for LSG to play IPL 2024 playoffs.

The bowling lineup of the KL Rahul-led team was at the receiving end as SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head chased down the 167-run target under 10 overs.

All of KL Rahul’s bowling changes were in vain as the SRH openers thrashed LSG bowlers all over the park with ease.

Following the match and the overall performance of LSG, KL Rahul was criticised for his slow strike rate as well as his captaincy.

However, LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka took it to the next level and engaged in an animated conversation with Rahul near the dugout soon after the match.

The viral video showed the LSG owner scolding the Indian batter as he was continuously making gestures in frustration.

Fans were quick to notice the incident and came out in support of Rahul suggesting that Goenka should have spoken to the LSG captain privately instead of bashing him on live TV.

Reacting to the viral video, former cricketer Mike Hesson and South African legend Graeme Smith came out in support of Rahul.

“He’s just onto him. As he expresses his worries, KL responds, ‘Hold on, we’re not quite sure what you’re asking us to do.’ It was evident that LSG was playing a more cautious style of cricket while SRH were dominating in the field from the first ball. Without a doubt, there was a noticeable difference between it and the way Sunrisers play. He is conveying his dissatisfaction,” said Hesson.

Graeme Smith said that such discussions should happen in a proper place and time as he expressed sympathy with Rahul as well.

“The owner is incredibly passionate. His squad has been taken to cleaners, and emotions have been escalated. You believe that these discussions ought to take place in private. There are cameras everywhere and everything is captured. KL Rahul would now attend press conferences and other events, possibly providing the explanation of the topics addressed,” added Smith.