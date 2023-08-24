Mrunal Thakur makes interesting remarks on marriage, life partner

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who is enjoying the success of her Netflix web show ‘Made in Heaven 2‘, talked about marriage and finding a life partner.

In an interview, Mrunal Thakur said she believes in marriage and has seen successful ones in life.

“I believe in marriage,” she said. “I have seen so many successful marriages around me. Just because they are made for each other.”

The actress added people should realize that they need to marry the person who is suitable for them, adding there is no age limit to find an ideal partner.

“Now you may find this person when you are 18, 20, in your 30s, 40s, 50s or 60s. There is no age to find the right person. But when you do find the right person, you don’t wait, you marry that person,” she said.

On the acting front, the actress essays Adhira Arya in the second season of ‘Made in Heaven.’

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debit in ‘Love Sonia.’ She also starred in ‘Super 30,’ ‘Batla House,’ ‘Ghost Stories,’ ‘Toofaan,’ ‘Dhamaka,’ ‘Jersey‘ and ‘Gumraah.’