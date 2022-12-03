Madhuri Dixit dances to ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’, video goes viral

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit shared a video of her recreating the dance steps of the “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja” and it is going viral

Madhuri Dixit posted the viral video on the social media application Instagram. It showed her reenacting the Pakistan TikTok user Ayesha’s dance moves.

The “Hum Aap Ke Hain Kaun..” actor looked gorgeous in a beautiful saree.

The superstar is one of the most followed Bollywood actors on Instagram with millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos.

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit shared a video of her dancing to Ali Zafar’s song ‘Sajania‘ and was going viral.

Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with 1984’s ‘Abodh‘.

She then starred in superhit projects with “Dayavan“, “Ram Lakhan“, “Parinda“, “Kishen Kanhaiya“, “Dil“, “Beta“, “Khalnayak“, “Anjaam“, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!“, “Raja“, “Dil To Pagal Hai“, “Lajja“, “Total Dhamaal” being some of them.

The prolific actor is a six-time Filmfare Award winner.

The 55-year-old made her web series with Netflix’s “The Fame Game” this year.

