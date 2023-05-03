Madiha Imam announces her marriage

Congratulations are in store for actor Syeda Madiha Imam as she got married on Monday.

Madiha Imam said she tied the knot with writer and producer Moji Basar on May 1, 2023. She shared pictures of them on her account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

The actor was dressed in a traditional red bridal dress whereas her spoused donned a cream-coloured Sherwani.

The ‘Dushman-e-Jaan‘ star asked netizens to pray for their happy married life.

“Married 1-5-2023,” she wrote. “Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Imam began her career as a VJ at a very young age, and also hosted a couple of shows before she eventually made her way to acting.

The actor is one of the most prominent new entrants in the industry with superhit serials like ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’, ‘Dushman-e-Jaan‘ and ‘Zakham‘ to her credit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Madiha Imam (@madihaimam)

She made her film debut in 2017 with the Bollywood movie ‘Dear Maya‘.

