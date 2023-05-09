Madiha Imam drops new pictures with husband Moji Basar

The newlywed actor-VJ Madiha Imam dropped new pictures with her husband Moji Basar on social media.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application in the early hours of Tuesday, the ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’ actor posted a new video gallery with her husband, from what looks like their honeymoon trip.

The pictures see the couple posing with the wall art of popular Turkish butcher and chef, Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae, as they visited one of his widespread chain of restaurants, Nusr-Et Steak House. “& of course,” Imam captioned the now-viral Insta post, with a pinched fingers emoji.

Thousands of her fans showered their love with likes and heartwarming wishes for the new couple in the comments.

Imam’s husband, Basar also took to the comments section of the post to drop a mushy comment for his wife. “My date forever,” he wrote, followed by a series of emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor tied the knot with Moji Basar last week. She shared the good news and some glimpses from the private ceremony on her Instagram account.

“Married 1-5-2023. Remember us in your prayers as we embark on this new chapter of our lives,” Imam announced on the social site.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Imam began her career as a VJ at a very young age and also hosted a couple of shows before she eventually made her way to acting.