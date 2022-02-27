Viral: Magic trick with sugar sachet leaves netizens scratching heads

Netizens have been left scratching their heads over a TikTok video showing a man using a magic trick with the sachet of sugar.

The TikTok video posted by @jadon.ray showed a man opening a sachet of sugar and pouring it into his left hand which is clenched shut and later puts the empty sachet in his mouth.

He then appears to throw the sugar into the air before taking out the empty sachet with his left and appears to catch the sugar with his right hand. He then pours the sugar from his right hand into the empty sachet.

I’ve watched this 57 times and still can’t figure it out 😵💫 (via jadon.ray/TT) pic.twitter.com/TjsFrm7Udg — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2022

Netizens have been left puzzled after watching the video that has garnered millions of views and likes so far while some users claimed to crack it.

Some netizens thought that the man have been handed something during the split second that his hand was out of the frame while others speculated that he used a fake thumb to hide and pour the sugar.

A user @mycroft16 posted a thread of Twitter message and claimed to crack the ‘great trick’.

Fake thumb already held in his left hand pic.twitter.com/zj1W5hfef3 — Adam `Extreme Masker` Morgan (@mycroft16) February 25, 2022

It read, “Under guise of “packing sugar” into left hand, actually inserts right thumb into the fake thumb.” “Edge of fake thumb visible on right thumb as he pulls it from left palm,” it added.

Under guise of “packing sugar” into left hand, actually inserts right thumb into the fake thumb pic.twitter.com/2S9oYAksaK — Adam `Extreme Masker` Morgan (@mycroft16) February 25, 2022

“Obscuring fake thumb and adjusting it using right fingers by making a flourish to distract. Left arm up, eyes up = misdirection, draw audience attention that way and away from the right hand.”

Obscuring fake thumb and adjusting it using right fingers by making a flourish to distract pic.twitter.com/ImjaqxfF4U — Adam `Extreme Masker` Morgan (@mycroft16) February 25, 2022

“Wiping sugar from left hand, carefully avoids touching right thumb. No one wraps thumb around outside of other hand when wiping. Keeps right hand in motion to make it harder to see fake thumb. Red line is edge of fake thumb. Green is his actual thumb visible through the thing rubber. Continued motion and using right palm to obscure thumb, but no one has a thumb that much longer than their fingers.”

Keeps right hand in motion to make it harder to see fake thumb. Red line is edge of fake thumb. Green is his actual thumb visible through the thing rubber. pic.twitter.com/hSYYNAzvHn — Adam `Extreme Masker` Morgan (@mycroft16) February 25, 2022

The user said, “Applies pressure with middle (green) and pointer (red) fingers to open gap between thumb and fake to pour sugar out from while securing it in place. Sugar pours too far left to be coming from inside hand.”

The user further said, “Your focus is now on the returned sugar in the left hand and he lowers is right out of your attention, but thumbs do not look like this.”

