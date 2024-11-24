VIDEO: Maharashtra election victory celebration marred by fire, several injured

A tragic incident went viral when victory celebrations in Chandgad, following the Maharashtra election results on Saturday, were marred by a fire.

According to Indian media outlets, independent candidate Shivaji Patil, representing the Chandgad constituency, sustained injuries in a fire.

The fire broke out when women performing an ‘aarti’ for Patil at Mahgaon were caught in a blaze caused by a massive amount of gulal falling from a crane onto their ‘aarti’ plates.

Eyewitnesses explained that the incident unfolded when the crane released a large quantity of gulal, a coloured powder traditionally used during Maharashtra election victory celebrations, onto the crowd. Unfortunately, the gulal fell onto the ‘aarti’ plates being held by the women, which were likely set near flames, causing the blaze to spread rapidly.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the crane releasing a massive amount of gulal into the air, with the fire igniting shortly afterwards.

The celebration, which was meant to mark the candidate’s victory, turned into a chaotic and dangerous viral scene as the fire engulfed the women involved in the ritual. The injured individuals, including Patil, have since been hospitalized for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and whether the safety precautions during the celebrations were adequate by going through eyewitnesses and the viral video. This unfortunate incident has cast a shadow over what was intended to be a joyous occasion.

What is ‘gulal’ ?

Gulal is a brightly colored powder traditionally used in Indian festivals, especially during Holi, the festival of colors.

Made from natural or synthetic pigments, it is often thrown in the air or smeared on people’s faces to celebrate joy, love, and the arrival of spring.

Gulal is made from a variety of ingredients, including flowers, rice flour, and other natural substances. It symbolizes the vibrant spirit of life and is an essential part of cultural celebrations in many parts of India and beyond.

Is gulal flammable?

Yes, gulal can be flammable, especially when it contains synthetic pigments and certain chemical compounds.

While traditionally made from natural ingredients like rice flour and flower petals, the modern, synthetic versions used for festivals may pose a fire risk, particularly when they come into contact with open flames or heat.