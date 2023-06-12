When a total stranger claimed to be Mahnoor Baloch’s husband

Actress-model Mahnoor Baloch, one of the most celebrated artists in the country, talked about her private life and shared an interesting story about a man who claimed to be her husband.

The host of a private channel’s talk show asked the starlet to talk about a person she got arrested for claiming to be her husband in 2004. She said the person was schizophrenic and believed she was his wife.

The ‘Mera Saaein 2‘ star said the situation became hostile when he came to her house, adding that the police arrested him after taking the matter with the authorities.

The artist is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She has millions of Instagram followers, who discuss her “forever young” looks.

Apart from modeling, she has proved her mettle in the acting industry through her work in superhit serials and telefilms with ‘Mera Saaein 2‘ and ‘Apni Apni Love Story‘ being some of them.