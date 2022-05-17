Makeup artist’s transformation into late grandma goes viral

A video of a makeup artist transforming herself to honour her late grandmother is going viral across social media platforms.

Priyanka Panwar, paid homage to her deceased granny on Mother’s Day. The time-lapse viral video sees her applying makeup to look exactly like her deceased woman.

She also penned an emotional note for her grandmother.

“This is for you Maa,” the caption read. “She is no more with us and it’s been more than 3 years now but I miss her every single day, I used to get that daily dose of love while getting out for work with a good hug and kiss from her😭”

She added: “On the day she left us, in the morning I was running late for work and in rush I couldn’t hug and kiss her, infact she said “beta aja mere pas” but I was like I’m getting late Maa so I left but I regret it so much that us din mein unse kyun nahi mili.”

She said it is a blessing to be a member of a joint family as a person gets time to spend with their grandparents. She said the most beautiful memories are with her grandparents.

“You’re were the most kind-hearted person I ever know and I will always miss you. I love you Maa,” she concluded.

