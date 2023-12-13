Man arrested after allegedly strangling woman with sock

In a bizarre incident, a man was arrested after he reportedly tried to strangle a woman with a sock and then a necklace.

A 40-year-old man Juan Nunez-Luna was charged with felony attempted strangulation. Idaho Falls Police were called to a home around 3:28 a.m. Sunday after a report of physical domestic violence.

According to court documents, Nunez-Luna dragged a woman “down a flight of stairs” by pulling her hair. He then reportedly dragged her into a bedroom and locked the door.

Police reports say he then tried to strangle the victim with both of his hands before grabbing a sock and trying to strangle the victim for “an unknown amount of time.”

Nunez-Luna then reportedly grabbed a necklace that was in the bedroom and tried to strangle her with it. The victim told officers that she was unsure if she lost consciousness.

When officers spoke with the victim, they saw she had “ligature marks on her neck as well as blood shot eyes” and petechiae, small spots of bleeding under the skin, behind her ears and on her forehead.

The victim told officers she was afraid for her life, and thought Nunez-Luna was “going to kill her,” according to court documents.

The man was arrested and booked into the Jail with a bond of $30,000. A no-contact order was issued for the victim, and Nunez-Luna is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec 22. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.