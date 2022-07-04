Man attacks pet dog, family with iron rod, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a man attacking family members and their pet dog with iron pipe is going viral on social media.

An India-based foreign news agency reported that the untoward incident happened in India’s capital Delhi.

The viral video showed accused Dharamvir Dahiya hitting the animal on its head which falls down. He wounded a 53-year-old man named Hemant who was protecting it.

Inhuman incident, a neighbor attacked three family members including a pet dog with an iron pipe in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/kluLuE3kN9 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 4, 2022

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma, speaking with the media, said they received a call about the scuffle in the jurisdiction of the Paschim Vihar East police station.

“During enquiry it was found that one person namely Dharamvir Dahiya was strolling in the street in the morning,” he was quoted saying. “Then one pet dog owned by a resident of A block Paschim Vihar started barking. At that, Dahiya picked the dog up with its tail and threw the dog away.”

A minor scuffle broke out after the dog’s owner, identified as 25-year-old Rakshit (25) intervened and the canine bit the accused in the process.

He returned later and hit the dog on its head along with the 53-year-old.

Police added that Dahiya barged into the owner’s house to take back his rod and hit a 45-year-old woman named Renu alias Yashoda.

A case of attempt to commit culpable homicide, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, punishment for wrongful restraint, and house-trespass, in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment, has been filed.

