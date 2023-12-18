Man baffled after shop’s self-checkout machine demanded tip

In a surprising incident that went viral on social media, a man got baffled after a shop’s self-checkout machine demanded a 20 percent tip from him.

The customer was left scratching his head after being asked to leave a 20 percent tip at a self-checkout machine. The American man went into a shop to quickly grab two bottled drinks – but when he went to pay, he was asked “Would you like to leave a tip?”

The machine provided him with four automated options – ‘No tip’, ’15 percent’, ’18 percent’ or 20 percent. But when reading over the options, he started to question who would receive the tip – believing he deserved it since he was the one carrying out the transaction.

He wrote: “I got an option to tip at the self-checkout lane.” Commenting on his post, one user said: “That self-checkout screen has three kids to feed!” Another user added: “A tip for whom? Myself?” A third user said: “Tipping culture is out of control now.” One more user added: “Wait…if I did the scanning and the putting things in bagging, shouldn’t I get a tip?”

Unlike in England, where tipping is more of a personal decision than an expectation, customer service workers in America usually expect an additional 15 to 20 percent on top of the overall bill to compensate for their service.