Son beats aged father on street, video goes viral

A video of a son beating his father on a street is going viral on micro blogging social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the man from Jodhpur city of Rajasthan physically assaulting his parent.

#WATCH | A video of a son beating his father in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur went viral The son often quarrels with the father regarding matters of the household. He misbehaved with his father yesterday also. He has been arrested under CrPC 151: SHO Ratnada PS (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/3RScDVlOi4 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

An Indian news agency reported that the father-son duo used to quarrel with each other. The situation got out of control and the son thrashed him.

The clip garnered thousands of views and hundreds of likes. Netizens condemned the son’s behaviour toward his father.

Besharmi ki hud hoti hai. Kalyug hai. After all father is father. Tumhe ungli pakad k chalna sikhaya hai. Sharam karo. — Rajesh khaitan (@Rajeshkhaitan69) September 20, 2022

Ise pta nahi hai ki ye kitna khushkismat hai ko iske paas baap hai. Narak me bhi jagah kahan milegi jo apne pitah par hath utha raha h…. — amit sharma (@amitsinsan) September 20, 2022

He should be given life time imprisonment — anand (@viswa_anand) September 20, 2022

What type of son is he?

He should be sentenced to jail term. Leave alone parents, no elderly people should be treated in this manner. — Vichu Varma (@wish4u52) September 20, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that children beating their parents for petty and domestic reasons is not something new in the world.

Previously, a woman was caught on camera beating up her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over a petty dispute as the video of the entire episode went viral.

The incident was reported in India’s Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh area and the video showed a woman thrashing an elderly woman and when another woman tries to intervene, she also resorted to violence against her. Local media reported said that the elderly woman’s husband died two years back and soon after the demise, the daughter-in-law forced her out of her ancestral home.

The elderly woman started living in a rented house and blamed her daughter-in-law was forcing her to remove her belongings from the house.

On the day of the incident, when she reached her ancestral home, the daughter-in-law got engaged in a physical assault and beat up her mother-in-law. Later, she also thrashed her sister-in-law after she apparently tried to intervene.

