Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Son beats aged father on street, video goes viral

test

A video of a son beating his father on a street is going viral on micro blogging social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed the man from Jodhpur city of Rajasthan physically assaulting his parent.

An Indian news agency reported that the father-son duo used to quarrel with each other. The situation got out of control and the son thrashed him.

The clip garnered thousands of views and hundreds of likes. Netizens condemned the son’s behaviour toward his father.

It is pertinent to mention that children beating their parents for petty and domestic reasons is not something new in the world.

Previously, a woman was caught on camera beating up her mother-in-law and sister-in-law over a petty dispute as the video of the entire episode went viral.

The incident was reported in India’s Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh area and the video showed a woman thrashing an elderly woman and when another woman tries to intervene, she also resorted to violence against her. Local media reported said that the elderly woman’s husband died two years back and soon after the demise, the daughter-in-law forced her out of her ancestral home.

Related – Woman caught on camera torturing mother in law in Karachi

The elderly woman started living in a rented house and blamed her daughter-in-law was forcing her to remove her belongings from the house.

On the day of the incident, when she reached her ancestral home, the daughter-in-law got engaged in a physical assault and beat up her mother-in-law. Later, she also thrashed her sister-in-law after she apparently tried to intervene.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.