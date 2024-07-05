Man bites snake to death after it bit him

In a bizarre incident that went viral, a man killed a snake by biting it several times after the reptile attacked and bit him.

The unusual incident occurred in Rajauli city of India’s Bihar state when an India Railway employee was laying down to rest after working with a team to lay railway tracks in a forest area, an Indian media outlet reported.

As the man, identified as Santosh Lohar, was getting ready to lay down to take a nap, he was bitten by a snake.

However, Lohar quickly caught the snake and bit it back twice believing that biting the snake back will save his life.

Read more: Man finds missing wife eaten by 30ft python

His actions stemmed from a common belief in parts of India that says that the venom passed by snake is transferred back to it when the victim bites the reptile back.

However, the snake was killed after being bitten by the man while he survived as his colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The 35-year-old man was then treated at the hospital overnight and was discharged the following day.

A medical officer at the hospital said that the man responded well to treatment while it was not clear what kind of snake bit him.

The news of this bizarre incident soon went viral and local gathered at the hospital see Santosh Lohar and hear his story.

According to a report by an Indian media outlet, around 50,000 lose their lives every year to snakebites.

While Lohar survived the snakebite, Indonesian woman Siriati was not as lucky as she was crushed and eaten by a 30-foot python days earlier.

The incident occurred in South Sulawesi of Indonesia when 30-year-old Siriati left home to buy medicine for her sick kid.

Reportedly, the huge snake attacked the woman as she walked alone through the trees, crushed her to death before swallowing her.