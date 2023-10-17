Man brings tortured daughter from her in-law’s with fireworks 

In an unusual incident that went viral on the internet, a man brought his tortured daughter from her in-laws with fireworks and music.

This incident took place in Jharkhand as a man took out Baraat (wedding procession) with music and firecrackers to bring back his married daughter from her in-laws’ house.

Prem Gupta, the father of the girl said that his married daughter Sakshi Gupta was being exploited and harassed by in-laws.

He said in a video that “People marry off their daughters with pomp, but if the spouse and family turn out to be wrong or do wrong things. So, you should bring your daughter back to your home with respect and honour because daughters are very precious.”

Prem further stated that his daughter Sakshi was married to a man named Sachin Kumar on April 28, 2022, in a grand note.

Sachin, a resident of Sarveshwari Nagar, Ranchi, works as an assistant engineer at Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Corporation.

Prem alleged that after a few days his daughter’s in-laws started harassing her. Sachin Kumar (Husband of Sakshi) used to nag and throw her out of the house. After a year, she was shocked by knowing that the person with whom she was married had already married twice.

However, she decided to get out of the relationship. Her father and family members welcomed Sakshi’s decision and brought her back to her maternal home in a procession that was taken out from her in-laws’ house with fireworks .

Prem Gupta said that he took this step out of happiness and that his daughter was free from exploitation. Sakshi has filed a case in the court for divorce. Meanwhile, Sachin said that he will pay the maintenance for Sakshi.